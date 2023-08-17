Did you know Yohan Blake is the youngest-ever men’s world champion? Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Yohan Blake won a famous 100m World Championships title in Daegu, South Korea in 2011. Blake’s victory will be remembered as much for the fast time of 9.92 seconds as well as for the circumstances that led to his victory.

The overwhelming favourite was the world record holder, Blake’s fellow Jamaican, Usain Bolt who stunned the world when he false started in the final and had to watch the race from the sidelines.

Blake was just 21 years, 245 days when he won. The previous youngest champion was the American Carl Lewis who won the title at the inaugural championships in Helsinki, Finland when he was 22 years and 38 days.