Diddy Confirms He Welcomed Baby Girl Love Combs, Yung Miami Reacts

Diddy is a father again after welcoming baby girl name Love Sean Combs and Yung Miami has reacted.

Diddy announced on Saturday that he recently added a new member to his family, a baby girl leaving fans online shocked as the baby’s mother is not his girlfriend, Yung Miami. In a tweet, the R&B artist revealed the name of the child and said his family was excited about the baby.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he wrote on Twitter.

Diddy did not reveal more details, but fans became confused by the tweet, with some even speculating that he might be announcing a new album that has recently announced that he was making a comeback with R&B music.

However, TMZ reported that the baby girl was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach, California. As for the identity of the mother, not much is known about her. Rumors are circulating that the woman was an Asian lady who is reportedly married.

In the meantime, this is Diddy’s seventh child. He shared his son Justin with Lisa Hylton and two sons, Quincy (non-biological) and Christian Combs, and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs with the late Kim Porter and Chance with Sarah Chapman.

Diddy and Sarah Chapman at daughter’s birthday party

The news of the baby sent shockwaves across social media as Diddy is publicly involved with rapper Yung Miami. However, the two appeared to be in an open relationship, with Diddy claiming that they were only dating.

When asked if she had known about the baby, Yung Miami did not answer, only leaving eye emojis after a fan told her she needed to be on her own show to answer some questions.

“Y’all remember when she unfollowed him last month then he did this…? That musta been him breaking the news to her,” one person wrote alongside a photo of Yung Miami’s room full of roses after speculation that she and Diddy had broken up.

“You and caresha adopting kids because huh? Who da mamaaaaa,” another person said.

“Is this a grandbaby because I need to know ‘Real bad’,” another person said.