Diddy Signs First Artist The “R&B Biggie” To Love Records

Diddy Love has signed his first artist to his Love Records. The artist, Jozzy, debuted her new song “Replay” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which Diddy hosted over the weekend in Las Vegas.

Love Records is an R&B-focused music label, and “Replay” was a preview of the label’s first EP from its first artist, Jozzy.

Jozzy is a well-known singer and songwriter and has written for several hit R&B artists like Summer Walker, worked with Usher, and co-wrote Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road.” She has also written for Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, Beyoncé, and Coldplay.

Diddy, while introducing Jozzy as the first signee of his R&B label at the Billboard Music Awards, referred to her as the “R&B Biggie” based on his assessment of her talent.

“She’s one of the most talented songwriters and artists I have ever worked with,” he shared before declaring her the “R&B Biggie,” he said.

Jozzy also reacted to the endorsement on Twitter.

“Damn puff just gave me the alley .. now the music bout to speak for itself ! #songsforwomen.”

Meanwhile, the announcement by Diddy started trending as many fans offered advice to Jozzy based on the recollections of other artists like Mase, The Lox, and others who have bashed him for his treatment of his Bad Boy Records label artists.

Many of those artists have accused Diddy of shady business practices, including Mase, who accused the hip hop mogul of buying his publishing for $20K decades ago but refusing to sell it over to him for 2 million dollars.

Similarly, fans had advice for Jozzy about any business dealings with Diddy.

“Have we not learned anything as a society? This artist ain’t ever getting paid!” one person said.

“He’s going to milk you dry and then kill you. Look what he did to Nipsey,” another wrote.

“People still signing with the Devil I see..smh,” a third person wrote.

Diddy has never responded directly to the artists who have called him out for treating his artists horribly. Earlier this year, he had seemingly indirectly responded to Mase revealing his grouses with him, telling the rapper to work harder and stop complaining.