Diddy, who accused Diageo of racism, withdraws his lawsuit Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Diddy, who accused Diageo of racism, withdraws his lawsuit Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Diddy, who accused Diageo of racism, withdraws his lawsuit

Over 40 US stations join 9-day broadcast to boost Jamaica’s tourism

‘Me nah bruk again!’ says single mom, $100m lotto winner

Some UWI Mona fees likely to increase for upcoming year

UDC opens bidding for Caymanas commercial lands

Zverev wins his opener in Australia amid assault trial order in May

All constituencies to benefit from ‘Spruce Up Pon De Corner’ Programme

José Mourinho’s turbulent stay at Roma is finished

Inflation jumps 0.5 per cent for December

STILL A THREAT: Health officials concerned as dengue cases rise

Tuesday Jan 16

30°C
Business
Loop News

1 hrs ago – Updated

File – Sean Combs arrives at the Oscars on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs has withdrawn his lawsuit against Diageo as part of a settlement with the London-based spirits giant.

Combs and Diageo “have now agreed to resolve all disputes between them,” the two parties said in a statement released Tuesday. Diageo is now the sole owner of Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila, two brands Combs had part-owned and promoted in the past, and has no business relationship with Combs going forward.

No further details of the settlement were released.

Combs sued Diageo last May, saying the company didn’t make promised investments in Ciroc and DeLeon and treated them as inferior “urban” products.

Combs, who signed a deal to promote Ciroc in 2007 and purchased DeLeon with Diageo in 2013, said the neglect worsened after Diageo bought two competing tequila brands: Don Julio in 2014 and Casamigos in 2017. Diageo owns more than 200 brands, including Guinness beer and Tanqueray gin.

Combs, who is Black, also accused Diageo of racism. In court filings, Combs said Diageo leadership told him race was one of the reasons it limited distribution to “urban” neighborhoods. Combs was also told some Diageo leaders resented him for making too much money.

Diageo denied those claims. In legal filings, Diageo accused Combs of resorting to “false and reckless” allegations “in an effort to extract additional billions” from the company.

Combs’ reputation took a serious hit after the lawsuit was filed. In November, he was sued by R&B singer Cassie, who said he subjected her to a yearslong abusive relationship that included beatings and rape. Combs settled the lawsuit with Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, a few days after it was filed.

By Dee-Ann Durbin

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Dominican Republic to launch pilot for 4-day workweek

Business

Diddy, who accused Diageo of racism, withdraws his lawsuit

Jamaica News

Over 40 US stations join 9-day broadcast to boost Jamaica’s tourism

More From

Lifestyle

Krystal Tomlinson is engaged

Congratulations are pouring in for public speaking coach and author Krystal Tomlinson, who on Monday evening announced her engagement.
In a heartwarming video posted to social media platform X (for

See also

Jamaica News

Jamaican passport moves up but fails to make top 10 in Caribbean

Most powerful Caribbean passports for 2024, according to Henley & Partners report

Jamaica News

Sections of St Andrew, St Catherine to face 3-week water disruption

Residents of some communities in St Andrew and St Catherine are being asked to prepare for three weeks of disruption of their water supply, beginning on January 16 as the National Water Commission (NW

Caribbean News

From church boy to bad boy: St Lucia mom of gunshot victim warned teen

The mother of the teenager from Dugard, Micoud, St Lucia, who was shot in Vieux-Fort in that country last week Sunday says she was not surprised by the incident, having warned him to avoid the area.

Jamaica News

Wide-ranging views on new PNP Shadow Cabinet ahead of local polls

Weeks after announcing his refreshed Shadow Cabinet with a mixture of new and familiar faces, Opposition Leader Mark Golding continues to face questions from social media users and political observers

Jamaica News

UWI Mona launches new course on EV technologies

The Faculty of Science and Technology at The University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona is introducing a new course to equip students with a broad foundation in the burgeoning field of electric mobility

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols