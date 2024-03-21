Digicel ambassador Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gives pre-Champs pep talk Loop Jamaica

In a spirited and uplifting pep talk with student-athletes from the Hydel High School track and field team, multiple Olympic and World sprint champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, charged the reigning Girls’ Champs team to embody a winning mindset. The motivational message was delivered days before the start of the ISSA/GraceKennedyBoys and Girls’ Athletics Championships this week at the National Stadium.

“Celebrate your moment for what it is. Last year, you won, and you feel good about the accomplishment but there’s more to achieve. So, now that you have tasted victory, aim to taste some more,” Fraser-Pryce, a Digicel ambassador charged.

The seasoned sprinter cautioned the eager athletes to note that every season is different, so they must put in the work, and then get on to the track or field and remind themselves, ‘I want to win again!’ Fraser-Pryce fired up to team, saying, “It means you must do more. What you have done is shown people that you’re here and you can do it.”

The school visit was part of a series of pre-Champs pep talks with student-athletes that were staged by Digicel, the official telecommunications partner for the 2024 Boys and Girls Athletics Championships.

Fraser-Pryce also reminded the youngsters that their sacrifices will finally yield rewards at the highly anticipated competition: “Next week is where the early mornings or late evenings matter. It’s the time for any of you who came fourth last year to improve. For those of you who came third or missed the finals by a second, next week is where it matters.”

Adding that the athletes ought to believe in their abilities, Fraser- Pryce continued, “Every line that I have stepped to, I already believed I deserved to be there because I worked for it and that’s how I approach things. That’s the mindset you should have when you go out there. What matters is what you do on the track or field.”

The Digicel brand ambassador also presented 18-year-old Hydel athlete, Abigail Campbell, with a laptop courtesy of Digicel, to complete her School Based Assessments. The 400-metre participant acknowledged that the donation will go a far way on the academic side:

“Thank you, a lot. I really appreciate this laptop to help me complete my studies and on behalf of my team, we’re going to do our best,” Campbell said.

Meanwhile, Digicel Business Brand Manager Chevon Lewis who was present at the session, reinforced the importance of supporting the nation’s young sporting talents.

“Today’s session was a testament to our dedication in providing support wherever and whenever we can. The Digicel team believes in affirming ambition, and we are happy to be providing support to ensure the success of this year’s Boys’ and Girls’ Champs,” he assured.

Digicel’s major sponsorship of the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championship reaffirms the digital operator’s longstanding commitment to moving Jamaica’s talents “From Grassroots to Greatness” through sports development and education.