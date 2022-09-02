Digicel brings more value to Home Entertainment with Disney+ Loop Jamaica

Digicel has ushered in a new era of home entertainment for the entire family with the introduction of Disney+.

The Walt Disney-owned subscription service is now included in selected Digicel+ Home Fibre Broadband and Fibre Bundles. Disney+ is the exclusive home to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic titles and offers over 500 movies, 7,000 episodes of series and more than 40 Disney+ original content.

Thanks to this agreement, Digicel+ users now have access to thousands of titles through a high-quality viewing experience on the platform. Disney+ has the best entertainment for the entire family, offering the greatest stories, all in one place, at no additional cost. Customers who are also on a Digicel Prime Bundle can watch Disney+ on the go with dedicated mobile data.

Disney+ subscribers get more viewing options, on-demand and at their leisure. Connect up to four simultaneous streams across supported devices, whether TV, tablet, laptop, smartphone, gaming console and/or web browser. For even more value, download on up to 10 devices, and set up to 7 profiles per account for a personalised viewing experience.

Digicel+ General Manager, Shawn Clarke says, “Globally, Disney is a household name and we are happy to introduce the dynamic Disney+ streaming service to our Jamaican customers. With Disney+, there is something for the entire family, providing an all-inclusive entertainment experience. We are committed to offering customers simply more, and as television viewing habits change, it is important that we evolve as well. This includes adding relevant streaming services, such as Disney+, to our portfolio.

Disney+ will be added to selected Digicel+ Home Fibre Internet & TV Bundles and Home Fibre Internet plans. To sign up, visit www.digiceljamaica.com or visit a Digicel store to learn more about the service.