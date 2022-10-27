Digicel Business is tech partner of Butterfield Bermuda Championship Loop Jamaica

Digicel Business, a founding technology partner of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, has announced its plans for the 2022 tournament.

The much-anticipated Bermuda leg of the PGA Tour is taking place from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the world-renowned Port Royal Golf Course.

In addition to the wealth of golfing talent on display, Digicel Business is showcasing its wealth of business solutions, including Managed Wi-Fi, Cybersecurity and 360 Comms – Push to Talk. And, for the first time since the event debuted in 2019, guests can take advantage of digital ticketing, further driving the tournament’s go-green goals, according to a press release.

“As the trusted technology partner, Digicel Business powered Wi-Fi throughout the 18-hole course, enabling tournament components (including rules officials, scoring, and the media centre) to function in real-time and allowing guests to stay connected and share their tournament experiences with free Wi-Fi via QR codes throughout the event,” the release said.

Shane McDonnell, Digicel’s head of Business Solutions, added: “As a digital operator serving over 10 million customers in the Caribbean and Central America, we’re proud to be the trusted technology provider of this world-class event.

“This year marks an exciting next phase for us. It’s about digitalising the tournament while delivering a reliable, seamless network performance. As a founding partner, we’re incredibly proud to contribute to making this year’s tournament the best yet.”

As well as providing the technical capability to the tournament, Digicel Business will drive fundraising activities for two Bermudian charities, Open Airways and Vision Bermuda.

Open Airways is a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives and well-being of over 8,000 people in Bermuda affected by asthma or other long-term respiratory difficulties. Vision Bermuda, formally known as The Bermuda Blind Society, assists people with no and low vision to maintain independence, learn new skills, and participate in social and physical activities.

Digicel Bermuda CEO Stephen Murad said: “Our mission is to raise as much money as possible for two fantastic charities changing lives for the better in Bermuda. This year, we will have a dedicated fundraising team on the ground selling digital raffle tickets; and guests and players can also donate throughout the event, including by paying to play in the hole-in-one challenge for the chance to win $50,000, with the proceeds going toward these charities.”