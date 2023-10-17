Digicel Business named technology partner of Bermuda’s PGA Tour event Loop Jamaica

Digicel Business, the leading provider of technology solutions in Bermuda, has announced its partnership as the official technology partner of Bermuda’s PGA Tour event. The prestigious Butterfield Bermuda Championship is a premier golfing event that celebrates athleticism, sportsmanship, and community engagement.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, known for its world-class golfing talent and commitment to fostering a sense of unity and excellence, is set to take place from November 9 – 12 at the stunning Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda.

This partnership marks a significant stride in the realm of sports and technology, exemplifying Digicel Business’ dedication to advancing digital innovation and connectivity on the island.

“We are excited to have Digicel Business as the official technology partner of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the fifth year in a row,” said Danielle Carrera, tournament director. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence, as Digicel Business’ cutting-edge technology solutions will enhance both the participant experience, as well as the engagement of our global audience.”

As part of this partnership, Digicel Business will provide a seamless technological framework that facilitates the event’s ticketing system with WiFi available throughout the Port Royal Golf Course hospitality areas, all secured by Digicel Cyber Protect, along with on-the-ground radio communications support through Digicel 360 Comms for over 100 PGA and event operations staff.

Gyorgy Zsembery, group chief executive officer of Digicel Business and Digicel+, highlighted the significance of the partnership, saying, “The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, from November 9 – 12 is a premier international event that has a rich history of celebrating excellence, much like Digicel Business’ legacy in Bermuda. Our partnership with the tournament signifies the collaboration of two entities that always prioritise performance and progress, with that commitment we are eager to contribute to the success of this event.”

The partnership between Digicel Business and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship stems from a shared vision of pushing boundaries and creating remarkable experiences. As Liam Donnelly, CEO of Digicel Bermuda, stated, “We are honoured to be chosen as the official technology partner of such an esteemed championship. This partnership underscores our dedication to enhancing connectivity and innovation on the island, and we are excited to set new standards for how technology enhances the sports and entertainment industry.”