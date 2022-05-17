Digicel CEO to look at 100x faster data speeds as growth accelerator | Loop Jamaica

On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, when Jamaica participates in the global celebration of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD), Digicel Jamaica CEO, Jabbor Kayumov, will focus on 10-gigabit internet speeds as the broadband platform of the future. The technology will deliver residential and business internet speeds up to 100 times faster than today’s network capabilities.

Jabbor will expand on his futuristic look into this era of advanced broadband penetration as a panelist at the Universal Service Fund’s (USF) inaugural ICT Lecture and Workshop at the University of Technology on Tuesday.

He will join other industry experts in discussing the topic, “The Future of Broadband Internet and Community Level Access”.

“The ability to move data at gig speeds will open the gateway to tremendous possibilities for consumers and businesses in the digital economy,” Jabbor commented. He added, “To get there, it will take collaboration and cooperation, and I am very excited to be exploring the possibilities that will prepare us to leverage superfast broadband speeds that can power the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

In July 2021, Digicel made a huge commitment toward making Jamaica a digital hub with its massive US$200 million (J$31 billion) spend on its fibre and mobile networks, and state-of-the-art broadcast facilities. With over US$60 million (J$9.3 billion) already invested, Digicel has managed to deliver 99 per cent population coverage for LTE technology, while expanding its fibre footprint further into rural communities in St Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester.

The USF’s Workshop is part of the Fund’s 17th anniversary celebrations under the theme, “Broadening Access through the use of Technology”. World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD)is celebrated annually to help raise awareness of the possibilities that the use of the Internet and other information and communication technologies (ICT) can bring to societies and economies. The day seeks to highlight the means by which societies can bridge the digital divide.