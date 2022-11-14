Digicel comes up big at World Communication Awards Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Digicel comes up big at World Communication Awards Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

DPP outlines sequence leading to likely gun charge against Paulwell

Digicel comes up big at World Communication Awards

NCB gets approval to offer remittance via Lynk

SOS mulls APO, several expansion plans

John Aniston, star of ‘Days of Our Lives’, dies at 89

Roberta Flack has ALS, now ‘impossible to sing’, rep says

NCB Group year-end earnings up 99%

Private sector groups say Jamaica cannot afford further setbacks

High school teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of schoolmate

Keep your young children comfortable while flying with these tips

Monday Nov 14

25?C
Jamaica News

‘Winning this award is testament to the phenomenal work done by the Digicel Haiti Foundation team’

Loop News

1 hrs ago

(L-R) Rick Chandler, chairman of the Communications Management Association; Gabrielle Miller, group communications executive at Digicel Group; and celebrity broadcaster Nina Hossain who hosted the event.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Digicel Group emerged as the winner of the Social Contribution Award at the 2022 staging of the World Communication Awards.

The Social Contribution Award celebrates the service provider demonstrating the greatest positive impact on the market it seeks to address. Digicel’s award submission showcased the extensive work the Digicel Haiti Foundation has done in education throughout the nation, building 188 schools, resulting in more than 100,000 Haitian children accessing education in a Digicel-built school each day.

Started in 2007, under the patronage of Digicel Founder and Chairman, Denis O’Brien, the Foundation in Haiti strives to ensure that communities have a better future by supporting community-based activities, with a particular emphasis on those improving access to and quality of early childhood and primary school education.

Haitian students playing at one of the 188 schools built by Digicel.

Oliver Coughlan, Digicel Group CEO said: “The work we do in Haiti is very near and dear to all our hearts; it’s a country populated by people full of potential, but plagued by numerous challenges.

“Winning this award is testament to the phenomenal work done by the Digicel Haiti Foundation team to empower the children of Haiti to reach their full potential by educating the nation so no one gets left behind.”

Digicel was also shortlisted for the Customer Experience Award for work done to improve customer experience and to go “above and beyond” when it comes to putting the customer first.

This category sought to identify the service provider that has the best all-round experience for its customers whilst enhancing the trust bonds with its customers in an increasingly digital world.

Related Articles

Our Endz

September 10, 2021 11:15 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

DPP outlines sequence leading to likely gun charge against Paulwell

Jamaica News

Digicel comes up big at World Communication Awards

Business

NCB gets approval to offer remittance via Lynk

More From

Jamaica News

‘Miss Chin’ returns home safely in St James – police

The police have advised that 46-year-old Xingxiang Zhong, otherwise called ‘Miss Chin’, of Montego West Village, Montego Bay in St James, who went missing on Thursday, November 10, has returned home.

See also

Jamaica News

13-y-o St Catherine girl gone missing on way home from May Pen

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 13-year-old Hannah Hawthorne of Vineyards Estate in Bushy Park, St Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, November 11.
She is of dar

Jamaica News

Bus, taxi operators vote for all-island strike starting Monday

Transport operators on Sunday afternoon voted to support a move to withdraw their services islandwide for three days, starting Monday, after the Government failed to grant a traffic ticket amnesty as

Jamaica News

Frontier Airlines to feature Jamaica’s national bird on aircraft

To recognise its strong partnership with Jamaica, Frontier Airlines will feature an image of Jamaica’s national bird – the red-billed streamer tail hummingbird – on the tailfin of a 240-passenger airc

Jamaica News

How a cabbie ran into trouble to stop a woman from taking her own life

The passenger recently thanked him

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Female hotel worker dies from bus crash in St James

Third hospitality employee to perish from vehicular collisions in just over 24 hours

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols