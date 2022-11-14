Digicel comes up big at World Communication Awards Loop Jamaica

The Digicel Group emerged as the winner of the Social Contribution Award at the 2022 staging of the World Communication Awards.

The Social Contribution Award celebrates the service provider demonstrating the greatest positive impact on the market it seeks to address. Digicel’s award submission showcased the extensive work the Digicel Haiti Foundation has done in education throughout the nation, building 188 schools, resulting in more than 100,000 Haitian children accessing education in a Digicel-built school each day.

Started in 2007, under the patronage of Digicel Founder and Chairman, Denis O’Brien, the Foundation in Haiti strives to ensure that communities have a better future by supporting community-based activities, with a particular emphasis on those improving access to and quality of early childhood and primary school education.

Haitian students playing at one of the 188 schools built by Digicel.

Oliver Coughlan, Digicel Group CEO said: “The work we do in Haiti is very near and dear to all our hearts; it’s a country populated by people full of potential, but plagued by numerous challenges.

“Winning this award is testament to the phenomenal work done by the Digicel Haiti Foundation team to empower the children of Haiti to reach their full potential by educating the nation so no one gets left behind.”

Digicel was also shortlisted for the Customer Experience Award for work done to improve customer experience and to go “above and beyond” when it comes to putting the customer first.

This category sought to identify the service provider that has the best all-round experience for its customers whilst enhancing the trust bonds with its customers in an increasingly digital world.