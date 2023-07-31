Digicel customer gets dream drive despite car loan denial Loop Jamaica

As a determined entrepreneur, Digicel customer, Sherrilee Brown, was just as strong-minded about owning a Hyundai Tucson someday. Beyond dreaming about it, and even after being denied a loan to own one, Brown hinged her last hope on a longshot win of the SUV of her dreams through the Digicel’s 4 Cars in 4 Weeks summer promotion.

“This has been a long time coming, I’ve always wanted a Hyundai! I saw the promotion, but at no point did I think I would win, I had the desire but I’m so shocked to realise I actually won!” Brown exulted, the St. Catherine resident being the third lucky winner of a 2023 Hyundai Tucson SUV in the Digicel 4 Cars in 4 Weeks summer promotion.

As a loyal Postpaid customer, Sherrilee qualified to enter the promotion by paying her bills on time and in full. She received the life-changing phone call from Digicel while on her way to the car wash.

Accompanied by her daughter, Jhordann, and son, John-Ross, Sherrilee journeyed to Port Antonio, Portland, where the official handover of the brand-new SUV took place at Digicel’s Rev & Win roadshow.

Elon Parkinson, Head of Communications & Corporate Affairs at Digicel was thrilled to present the prize to Sherrilee and her children: “This is an incredible moment, and we are very happy to be sharing the joy with Sherrilee and her children. Her determination and belief are incredible, and we wish Sherillee and her family all the best as they drive forward together,” he remarked.

Head of Corporate and Pre-Owned Sales at Hyundai, Clayton Clarke, zones in on the details as he highlights the features of the 2023 Hyundai Tucson during Digicel’s roadshow in Port Antonio, Portland, recently with Week Three SUV winner in Digicel’s 4 Cars in 4 Weeks promotion, Sherrilee Brown, and Digicel Head of Communications and Corporate Relations, Elon Parkinson.

Digicel has been working with Hyundai to deliver the SUVs to its lucky customers in fine style at the roadshows. On hand was Hyundai’s Head of Corporate & Pre-Owned Sales, Clayton Clarke, who enthusiastically told Sherillee, “Please, enjoy your car on the open roads, one mile at a time!”

Still overwhelmed with shock and surprise, Sherrilee commented, “Keep up the good work Digicel, I’ve been a customer for over 20 years and I’m always satisfied with your services. Thank you, thank you!”

Between June 23 to July 21, Digicel Prepaid and Postpaid customers had multiple chances to enter to win daily cash prizes of $40,000 via live radio cash calls, with one very lucky customer speeding off in a brand new 2023 Hyundai Tucson each week.

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson, a popular mid-rage SUV, represents the epitome of elegance and luxury with its unique design and cutting-edge features in its class.

With only one car left to be given away, the grand finale handover will take place at the roadshow on August 4, 2023 in Ocho Rios, St. Ann. Digicel remains grateful to its loyal customers who have journeyed with them over the past 22 years.