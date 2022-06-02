Digicel customers invited to Bounty’s 50th birthday party | Loop Jamaica

To celebrate Bounty Killer’s 50th birthday, Digicel is inviting its customers to a big party for the dancehall legend and brand ambassador. The epic concert under the theme, “Made in JamRoc”, will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 7 pm, at the Digicel Headquarters in downtown Kingston.

The event is set to be a major musical tribute to the dancehall legend whose friends in the industry will join him on stage to celebrate his milestone birthday. As he counts down the days to his big bash, Bounty cheered, “It’s a party! I’m very happy to be celebrating 50 with all my friends and family!”

He added, “This birthday will mean a lot to me, especially because we haven’t partied like this for a while now. I’m also looking forward to sharing the stage with my fellow artistes.”

Made in JamRoc will double as the perfect kickoff to the summer party series as people get back to doing the things they love during the lead up to the country’s big independence celebration – Jamaica 60. Bounty has contributed significantly to bringing dancehall to all corners of the globe during Jamaica’s 60 years of independence, making him one of the icons of dancehall – a music form that helps to define our proud history as a nation.

To party with Bounty and friends, every Digicel customer will have a chance to redeem a pair of tickets to the epic event that will also feature fantastic artistes and good vibes all around.

Digicel, also celebrating its 21st year, is making it easy for its prepaid customers and loyal postpaid and Digicel+ customers to get tickets to the party. All they have to do is download and use the MyDigicel app to redeem tickets from June 1-5, 2022, from 1-4 pm each day, while daily stocks last. Tickets will be limited to two per customer, and will only be available in the MyDigicel app.

“Bounty’s big birthday bash is not to be missed. For fans who are unable to make it to the event, we will be streaming the concert live on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages @DigicelJamaica,” said Nasha-Monique Douglas, Chief Marketing Officer for Digicel.

She added, “Our celebration of Bounty is inspired by his milestone birthday moment that spans generations and cultures. We are so excited to celebrate him by giving his fans – most of whom are already Digicel customers – the opportunity to get tickets to come and party with a true dancehall legend.”

For more information on how to get tickets to Bounty’s party, including announcements and activities leading up to the event, persons are invited to follow Digicel on social media @DigicelJamaica.