Digicel customers to win free tickets to Burna Boy concert Loop Jamaica

With more Jamaicans showing love for Afro-fusion music, Digicel is giving its customers tickets to the hottest event in town, the Burna Boy concert, set to heat up the National Stadium on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Tickets to see the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer in concert are already going fast, but 20 Digicel customers will not have to wait in line and pay to get theirs.

In a release Tuesday, Digicel said all the lucky customers have to do is like the Burna Boy Concert post on Digicel’s Facebook and Instagram pages; share the Digicel “Buss Di Yutes” video included with the post to their Instagram Stories using the hashtag #BurnaBoyJamaica and #BurnaAndDiYuteDem; next, tag friends in the comment section; and, activate a 28-day Prime Brawta Bundle by midnight on December 14.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, December 15. By participating, customers automatically receive entries into the Digicel Nuff Pikkins Christmas promotion for a chance to win up to $2 million in cash and prizes.

“This is a huge win for our customers and for the growing popularity of African music across the region,” commented Carla Hollingsworth, Brand Marketing Manager for Digicel Jamaica.

As the exclusive digital lifestyle partner to the Burna Boy concert, the event will also be a big data party for Digicel customers set to consume gigs and gigs of data as they share their favourite moments with the “African Giant” live in concert.

Hollingsworth added, “Burna Boy’s Love Damini Tour brings arguably one of Africa’s most prolific artistes to our historic National Stadium in a spirit of love, harmony and good vibes with our local artistes Popcaan and Lila Ike. We always enjoy sharing these moments with our customers while they live their best digital lives, and we look forward to singing and dancing along with them on concert night.”