Digicel customers to win free tickets to Chris Brown & Friends Live Loop Jamaica

After 13 long years, the King of R&B, Chris Brown, is set to perform in Jamaica.

Digicel is giving its customers a chance to be a part of his Chris Brown and Friends Live concert experience, which is set to take centre stage at the National Stadium on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

The excitement is high as tickets to see the multi-award-winning performer are already going fast, but 15 lucky Digicel customers, and their plus ones, will win complimentary express entry into the VVIP. This concert marks the culmination of Brown’s highly anticipated ‘BZR Weekend’ series.

All customers are required to do to qualify is activate a 28-day plan or higher, maintain an active Postpaid account and pay your bill on time and in full. Entries close at 11:59pm on Wednesday, August 23, winners will be announced on August 24.

Tari Lovell, chief marketing officer for Digicel Jamaica, expressed, “Chris Brown has a lot of fans in Jamaica! Our aim is to give our customers a chance to get the concert experience of a lifetime. This is also a major win for Jamaican culture as our entertainers will also get a chance to showcase their talent to both local and international audiences.”

The star-studded line-up includes Jamaican American singer/rapper, Sean Kingston; Dancehall artistes Ding Dong, Aidonia, Teejay and Popeye Caution; and Grammy-award winning reggae star, Gramps Morgan and more.

In collaboration with Chris Brown & Friends Live, Digicel is set to offer an interactive experience for fans attending the event. Patrons are encouraged to capture memorable moments at the Digicel 360 booth on site, and share their memories on social media, tagging @digiceljamaica.