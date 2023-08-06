Digicel devastated by passing of dear colleague Heather Moyston Loop Jamaica

Digicel says it is devastated by the news of the tragic and untimely death of Heather Moyston, Group Administration Manager for Digicel Group.

Moyston was one of two people found with gunshot wounds in a car at the intersection of Windward Road and Mountain View Avenue on Saturday night. They were both pronounced dead at hospital.

Digicel, in a statement Sunday, said that Moyston had been with the company for almost 20 years and, as one of its longest-serving and most valued team members, was beloved by all.

“The entire Digicel family is deeply shocked and saddened by this news. We will be doing everything we can to support her family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time,” the Digicel statement said.

According to the police, the other deceased has been identified as Moyston’s husband, Wesley.

Reports from the police are that about 9:10 pm on Saturday, the two were travelling in a motor vehicle along Windward Road when, on getting to the traffic light at the intersection with Mountain View Avenue, the motor vehicle came to a stop. Shortly after, explosions were reportedly heard.

Traffic continued to flow, but the vehicle did not move.

The police were summoned and the two wounded individuals were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.