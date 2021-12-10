Digicel Foundation delivers $28m in grant funding ahead of holidays | Loop Jamaica

Digicel Foundation say it has delivered on its promise to fund grants in each parish with $28 million through the Build Jamaica grant programme.

Nine of the 14 community-based organisations received cheques for $2 million each on December 3 when they stopped by the Digicel global headquarters, located in the Delves Building in downtown Kingston.

The Digicel Foundation launched its call for applications in July of 2021, with more than 75 submissions from across the island. Groups from Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Portland, St James, Westmoreland, St Mary, St Ann, and Clarendon were in the first cohort which collected cheques.

“In our 20 years here in Jamaica, we’ve invested more than US$40 million in communities,” explained Jabbor Kayumov, CEO of Digicel Jamaica and a member of the Foundation’s board of directors. “I should say that we all feel very proud of this because as we’ve grown as a business, we’ve also been able to grow the communities we serve.”

The projects cover a range of needs to address the needs in local communities, the foundation said in a release on Friday.

A Sporting Good Time

“We think that when we can bring a group of youths together in the same space to sit, share ideas, and to develop their interpersonal skills and talents, we are actually creating a better future for them,” said Jovaughnie Byfield, project manager at the St Mary Ranger Cadet Corps where they will be developing a multipurpose community space focused on sports.

Leading in Social Enterprise

Sports development is not the only thing on the agenda for the new grantees. Digicel Foundation has been a leading player in the funding of social enterprises since the launch of the Back to Roots campaign in 2013. Since then, the foundation has continued to fund social enterprises through its grant programmes.

The South Clarendon Area Community Development Committee is one of the social enterprises which will benefit from this year’s funding as it seeks to relaunch a salt production initiative.

“We decided we could find employment for 40 youths by reviving this project,” explained the committee Chairman and Mayor of May Pen, Winston Maragh. “We will filter the saltwater into ponds and allow it to air dry and solar dry, to produce lumps of salt. This can be sold to factories for manufacturing purposes, and is also used for table salt.”

Life Skills Publishing and Consulting Services, based in St Ann, plans to use the funds for a leadership training project for youth aged 15 to 29 years. The project will engage youth across all 55 communities in the parish.

“We are looking to impact hundreds, if not thousands, of young people,” said CEO and founder of Life Skills Publishing and Consulting Services, Anisa Wilson Smith. “We want to make it a model project that can be used in other parishes.”

Other projects include a community centre renovation by the Petersfield Galloway Benevolent Society in Westmoreland; renovation of the physical education building at Herbert Morrison Technical High School in St James; renovation of a sports facility by the Snow Hill CDC in Portland; homework centres by the Gordon Citizens Association and the Trench Town CDC at the respective community centres; and renovations to the local basic school by the Bog Walk CDC in St Catherine.

“We are extremely grateful for the grant,” said Ripton McLean, president of the Bog Walk CDC. “We will make it work!”

The remaining grantees are slated to collect their cheques before the end of the year. The Digicel Foundation said it will issue its next call for grants in 2022, with applications available on its website: digiceljamaicafoundation.org.