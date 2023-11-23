Digicel giving away over 400 Samsung 23 Smartphones on Black Friday Loop Jamaica

Digicel is set to make this Black Friday (November 24) and Cyber Monday (November 27) the most extraordinary ones yet with a massive giveaway of over 400 Samsung S23 smartphones, incredible offers, phone discounts, and more. The digital operator aims to deliver “the most extraordinary giveaway of the season,” to customers at 41 Digicel stores across the island, and through its e-Store platform over the coming days.

Come Friday, November 24, current and prospective Digicel will need to make sure that they arrive early at participating stores to get their free Samsung S23, valued at $140,000. All they have to do is switch their mobile service to Digicel. Existing Digicel customers can sign up for Postpaid, upgrade to a higher Postpaid plan, or purchase a 28-day Prepaid Prime Plan. The Digicel doorbuster giveaway is expected to draw massive crowds to the company’s stores on Black Friday morning, so customers must bring a valid government-issued ID and plenty of Christmas cheer to partake in this exciting event.

“We’re truly making Christmas a perfect 10 for our customers, and in this spirit, we’re ensuring that the first 10 customers in each store who complete any of those transactions will walk out with a brand-new Samsung S23. That’s our early Christmas gift to 410 customers, in addition to thousands more who will win other fantastic prizes in our Christmas promotion and activities,” cheered Tari Lovell, Chief Marketing Officer for Digicel.

The Black Friday giveaway is just the beginning of a season of savings at Digicel stores nationwide. Even if customers miss out on this free Samsung S23 offer, they can still enjoy big savings on other Samsung phones, for as low as $10,000+tax. Plus, they’ll get entries into the prize-filled Christmas is a 10 promotion, with over $50 million in cash and prizes to be won.

Digicel is extending the Samsung shopping blitz into Cyber Monday by virtually giving away the S23 to tech-savvy young persons via the Digicel eStore. On Monday, November 27, active Youth Plan customers (verified below age 21) will receive a special discount code via text message. The first five youth customers to use the code at checkout will pay only J$1+GCT for their Samsung S23 smartphone.

With all the savings expectations happening across Jamaica on Black Friday, the consumers are expected to make early preparations to get their hands on these highly anticipated Digicel deals. Customers should visit Digicel’s social media platforms @digiceljamaica for more details.