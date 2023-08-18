Digicel, Grace Foods renew partnerships with Briana Williams Loop Jamaica

Briana Williams has renewed her sponsorship deals with GraceKennedy & Digicel ahead of the upcoming World Championships in Athletics, Leep Marketing announced on Thursday.

Williams, the 21-year-old sprinter currently Jamaica’s youngest Olympic gold medallist, signed sponsorship deals with Jamaican brands at the start of her professional career in 2020 at age 18.

The rising star was the 2018 World U20 sprint double champion, and the Austin Sealy awardee at the CARIFTA Games in 2018 and then 2019, for her records set and gold medals earned in the 100 metres, 200 metres, and 4 x 100 metres relay in both editions. She is the only Jamaican to win the award two years in a row since Usain Bolt in 2004.

Since then, at 19 in 2021, Briana became Jamaica’s youngest Olympic Gold medallist as part of the 4x100m relay team at the Tokyo Olympics. She also helped Jamaica to 4x100m silver at the World Championships in Oregon.

William is delighted at the renewed partnerships.

“I am thrilled to extend my partnership with Digicel & Grace Foods. Jamaica has many accomplished athletes in the sprints, so I don’t take for granted how special it is to have the continued support of not one, but two of the most iconic brands in Jamaica,” she shared.

“This motivates me to continue to give my best, and I look forward to helping in any way I can at the upcoming World Championships, and of course, for next season, making Jamaica’s team in an individual event for the Paris 2024 Olympics,” Williams added.

Tanya Lee Perkins, Head of Leep Marketing and Jamaica sponsorship manager for Briana Williams, lauds both brands for their renewed partnerships, “There is always a bit of a gamble involved when brands sign athletes at the start of their professional careers, and both Digicel & GraceKennedy did so during the pandemic. Briana has delivered two medals for Jamaica since then, and most importantly, she continues to give back through her philanthropic efforts. The partnerships have been mutually beneficial.”

GraceKennedy (GK) Group CEO Don Wehby commented, “Briana is a talented and focused young athlete with a strong determination to succeed. We are happy to support her scholarship for student-athletes and proud to be a part of her journey.”

Digicel CEO, Stephen Murad, shared similar sentiments, “Briana has been an exceptional ambassador over the past three years.

“We appreciate her collaborative spirit, fun-loving personality, and her commitment to giving back to her athletic community, which truly exemplifies her character and aligns with Digicel’s core values. Digicel has a great “track” record of building great partnerships in Sport and Briana is a shining example for Jamaica’s athletes of today and tomorrow.”

Despite an injury-plagued start to her 2023 season, Williams has made Jamaica’s team to the World Championships in Budapest as a 100m alternate and part of women’s 4x100m relay pool.