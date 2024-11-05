Digicel Group releases Environmental Social Governance Report

Digicel Group is proud to unveil its 2024 Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Report, showcasing its ongoing commitment to creating a positive impact for its customers and communities.

Since inception, Digicel has been steadfast about its mission to connect the unconnected, empower communities and create a world where no one gets left behind, and at the core of this is the belief that an investment in ESG is an investment in humanity.

Marcelo Cataldo, Chief Executive Officer at Digicel Group said, “When people talk about ESG, they talk about putting their money where their values are. At Digicel, we’ve been doing that since day one. With our Connecting. Empowering. mission, we’re able to be a catalyst for positive change, not just for the business, but also for the communities around us, and this report highlights how we’re consistently working to bridge the digital divide, build education and special needs capacity and advance inclusion in all our countries.”

Key Highlights of the 2024 ESG Report:

Environmental leadership: A Net-Zero commitment

Digicel’s climate ambition sees the organisation committing to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, with clear milestones for 2027 and 2035. After establishing its baseline emissions, Digicel is actively implementing strategies to reduce its environmental impact and drive sustainable growth.

Advancing inclusion and diversity

As a member of the Valuable 500, Digicel continues to champion inclusivity within the company, as well as to build capacity and improve educational opportunities for those living with disabilities. A further point of pride is the 52 per cent female to 48 per cent male gender split, with 44 per cent of the leadership team being made up of women.

Connecting and empowering communities

Recognising the direct link between internet access and economic growth, Digicel continues to deliver superfast LTE and broadband services across all its markets. With broadband now available in 21 countries, the company is connecting and empowering more people in more places, enabling them to thrive in the digital age and participate in the knowledge economy.

Digicel’s ESG journey is part of its goal to create a lasting positive impact in its communities. The full ESG report provides detailed insights into Digicel’s initiatives and plans for the future. To learn more, visit https://www.digicelgroup.com/en/environmental-social-governance.