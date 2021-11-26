Digicel offers More Ways to Win this Christmas | Loop Jamaica

This Christmas will be bigger and better as Digicel rewards customers with More Ways to Win. From guaranteed Shake to Win days, to massive grand prizes (and other prizes and surprises such as unlimited content and more) in each market, it means everyone is guaranteed to be a winner this Christmas with Digicel.

Between November 19, 2021 and January 13, 2022, Digicel customers have a chance to win a share of over $5 million in the Christmas promotion. Both prepaid and postpaid can win by using the “Shake it” feature in the My Digicel app or by simply using Digicel Prime Bundle Apps (D’Music, BiP, Billo, GoLoud, PlayGo, Loop, SportsMax) more often.

In addition, every Friday, Digicel Brand Ambassador ZJ Sparks will also be on the “Shake it til you mek it” Christmas Car travelling across the island and offering customers a chance to answer five questions and win $20,000, a Samsung Galaxy phone, a $10,000 JPS voucher, supermarket vouchers and more. Promotion ends January 13, 2022.

Digicel is leveraging all the apps, products and services in its digital ecosystem, so that customers can be entered into the prize pool by just purchasing a Digicel Prime Bundle or eligible plan and simply using the apps they know and love, paying their bills on time or topping up their phone.

This year, the prize pool is all about lifestyle experiences and each market has its own grand prize along with fantastic second and third place prizes, and thousands more to be won in cash and kind. It could be unlimited music for a year, unlimited sports for a year, a dream vacation with COPA Airlines or a cash windfall.

Peter Lloyd, chief marketing officer of Digicel Group, said: “We’re all about keeping people connected to the people and things they love most, and this Christmas, we’re excited to reward our customers for using our apps and services by giving them simply more ways to win. When customers stream more, watch more, listen more, talk more, read more, share more and store more on Digicel’s apps, they have more chances to win big this Christmas.”

Christmas is all about spending time with loved ones, whether that’s having a Christmas movie night with PlayGo, rocking around the Christmas tree listening to a holiday playlist on D’Music or podcast on GoLoud, or even catching the action live on SportsMax, this season there is something for everyone to enjoy. People on any network can chat more with loved ones on BiP, share more memories with friends and family on Billo and read more on Loop News to check out local gift guides to find the perfect present for that special someone.

Peter continued: “Most of our apps are available to anyone, regardless of the network they’re on, but of course we make it worth their while if they’re Digicel customers. From our Digicel Prime Bundles with dedicated data for our suite of apps, to the countless prizes on offer and guaranteed wins, this Christmas customers can win more with Digicel.”

Taking engagement to the next level, the entire competition is gamified and customers must complete fun challenges in the other apps (Billo, BiP, D’Music, GoLoud, Loop, PlayGo and SportsMax) to earn points to win prizes. The challenges vary from app to app, but are as simple as listening to a song in D’Music or a podcast in GoLoud.

To qualify for entry, customers need to have the MyDigicel app downloaded on their device and an active prepaid or postpaid number, and that number must be tied to usage of the Digicel apps.

The process is completely transparent and the MyDigicel app will serve as the go-to place for all things prize-related. Once a user has completed a challenge in any of the other apps, they will be directed to MyDigicel app to redeem their prize.

This is also where users go to find out their progress, how many points they’ve earned, or just how close they are to qualifying for another prize. And with each new day, comes new challenges and new chances to win.