Digicel sponsors Jamaica’s swim team for Goodwill meet in T&T Loop Jamaica

Digicel has announced that it will be one of the main sponsors of Jamaica’s national swim team that will participate in the 2022 Goodwill Swim Meet in Trinidad and Tobago from August 19-21.

The announcement was made by Orion Aitken, marketing executive of Digicel Jamaica during a press conference at the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica on Thursday.

“At Digicel, we believe in the power of sports to change and improve lives, unite communities and contribute to development,” said Aitken. “Supporting the Jamaica national swim team is one of the ways we stay true to our longstanding commitment to supporting our youth from grassroots to greatness across the various sporting disciplines.”

Eight countries will participate at the 26th Goodwill Swim Meet. Host nation Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica will be joined by St Lucia, Grenada, Suriname, Guyana, Barbados, and the Bahamas.

Team Jamaica will seek to improve its second-place finish from 2019 in Suriname when the competition was last staged. On that occasion, Jamaica won 65 medals to finish second behind Trinidad, a big jump from sixth the previous year.

Jamaica will be represented by a 25-member team comprised of swimmers ages 8 to 17.

“This investment in our athletes supports Digicel’s overall commitment to help build a bright and prosperous future for Jamaica,” Aitken further added. “We are also proving a number of our Roam Easy plans for the team members and officials so that they can stay connected to friends and families while in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Our Caribbean Prepaid and Postpaid Roam Easy plans are equipped with generous data allotments, free incoming calls, free incoming SMS, and reduced rates for outgoing calls.”

TEAM JAMAICA

Boys’ 8 & underAlex Rainford

Girls’ 9-10Kia AlertZoya HawesKai LawsonEmmanuel Spencer

Boys’ 11-12Cameron BrownLiam HarrisonKy-Mani HendricksHoward Wallace

Girls’ 13-14Mikayla BrownRenae ChungLoren-Ann PattersonRianna Scott

Boys’ 13-14Daniel Adelle-JondeauMarly HessingJordan KennedyNathan Wright

Girls’ 15-17Lisa ForresterGiana Francis (team captain)Aliyah HeavenJada Latibeaudierre

Boys’ 15-17Matthew BylesDick HarrisonJaleel Samms (team captain)Richard Martin