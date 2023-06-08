Digicel supports SOJ with US$40,000 for World Games in Berlin Loop Jamaica

Digicel supports SOJ with US$40,000 for World Games in Berlin
Jamaica News
Digicel supports SOJ with US$40,000 for World Games in Berlin

Digicel supports SOJ with US$40,000 for World Games in Berlin

Digicel Jamaica has pledged US$40,000 to Special Olympics Jamaica (SOJ) to finance a delegation’s participation at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

The sponsorship will cover all travel expenses, accommodation, and other associated costs for Jamaica’s involvement in the June 17-25 Games, which will bring together more than 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities from across the globe.

Jamaica will compete in six sports disciplines, namely track and field, swimming, badminton, unified men’s football, unified women’s football, and unified volleyball.

Elon Parkinson, Digicel’s head of communications and corporate affairs, elaborated on the sponsorship during a cheque handover at Digicel headquarters in Kingston on Wednesday.

Parkinson stated, “Our Special Olympians not only carry their personal determination to succeed, but they also carry the aspirations and dreams of a nation to Berlin in the upcoming days. This pursuit is one they have dedicated years to, and it is something our organization takes immense pride in supporting, especially due to our strong connection with Jamaica’s special needs community.”

