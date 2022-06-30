Digicel welcomes OUR top ranking | Loop Jamaica

Digicel has come out on top in the latest Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) Mystery Shopping survey findings.

The annual survey, designed to assess the quality of service offered by utility providers, shows Digicel holding a significant lead in the telecoms category.

The survey conducted by Market Research Services Limited (MRSL) examined the in-store, call centre and online customer care experience provided to mystery shoppers across the island. Overall, Digicel presented the highest total score of 55 per cent. Digicel also came out on top for call centre and online chat performance with scores of 61 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively.

Digicel attributed this to the company’s major investments and initiatives to improve customer experience.

“These results reflect the hard work we have put into ensuring that our customer touchpoints are constantly optimised to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations,” said Digicel Jamaica Customer Operations Director Stephen Rodriguez in a press release.

“We are especially pleased about hitting a high score of 100 per cent for our Web Chat interactions because this is where more of our customers are interacting with us via the MyDigicel app and our website,” he added.

Consistent with this trend, Rodriguez disclosed that a record number of Digicel customers have been downloading the MyDigicel app as another way to manage their accounts, access self-help services, and tap to chat with Ruby, the digital customer service assistant.

Business and mobile customers also gave Digicel glowing reviews for service quality and support.

In particular, business customers gave Digicel Business a near 20-point lead over its nearest rival. The result confirms the pivotal support that Digicel Business has been providing to help local enterprises with their digital transitioning since the pandemic struck. It also reaffirms Digicel’s Fastest Internet Network ranking by Ookla, the global authority on network speed and coverage.

Despite these glowing results, Rodriguez admitted that the digital operator still has more work to do and that Digicel is committed to implementing additional improvements across all customer touchpoints in the near future. With the economy now fully reopened, Digicel is already ensuring that its stores are fully equipped, and staff receive additional training to address customers’ changing needs.