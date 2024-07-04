Digicel working to restore sections of its network

Some Digicel customers have been experiencing disruption in their mobile service, due to loss of public power supply to several cell sites across the country. Having largely maintained uptime during the passage of Hurricane Beryl, Digicel’s heat map is now showing over 50 per cent of cell sites off-air.

Approximately 25 per cent of its cell sites are still running on generator and battery power.

CEO of Digicel, Stephen Murad, and his team are working to address the damage as a matter of urgency: “Right now, speed of recovery is everything. The sooner we’re able to get power supply, the sooner we’ll be able to restore service to our customers on the affected sites.”

Murad added that part of turning Digicel’s focus on ensuring that the digital operator returns to 100 per cent network availability within the shortest time possible involves refuelling generators that have been working since the hurricane struck. While Digicel mobilises its teams and resources, the company is also coordinating with emergency response teams to clear blocked roads and downed power lines leading to its cell sites.

“Our hardworking teams are moving about the country to quickly assess and restore service. As a primary provider of connectivity to over two million people, we know how important it is for them to stay connected. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience, and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”

Even though the hurricane conditions are abating, Digicel is encouraging everyone to continue to practice safety precautions to protect their lives and families.