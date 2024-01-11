Digicel’s Denis O’Brien says thanks Loop Jamaica

The founder of Digicel, Denis O’Brien, has said thanks to the many individuals who he said played key roles in the company’s creation and growth since it was founded in 2000.

O’Brien expressed his appreciation at a reception held at AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday. The event was a celebration in O’Brien’s honour as he steps down as chairman of the Digicel Group board.

Among those in attendance and whom he singled out for mention were former Prime Minister PJ Patterson, whose government, with then telecommunications minister Phillip Paulwell in the lead role, paved the way for Digicel’s arrival in Jamaica and later the wider Caribbean.

Paulwell was also in attendance, so, too, the current Prime Minister Andrew Holness and current telecommunications minister Daryl Vaz.

Also in the audience was the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, former government minister Audley Shaw, the incoming chair of Digicel, Rajeev Suri, Greg Milne of the Clinton Global Initiative and Olympic icon, and Digicel ambassador Usain Bolt.

O’Brien also made mention of Tim Shriver, Chair of Special Olympics Worldwide, Mary Davis and Lorna Bell. He described Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon, who offered prayers, as a friend.

The Digicel founder dedicated a significant portion of his speech to thanking former employees, especially those who came on board early.

“I would like to thank everyone for coming this evening, particularly those who have travelled huge distances to be here. I am, of course, fearful I will forget to mention someone who has made a significant contribution to Digicel, but please bear with me,” he said.

Said O’Brien: “It is difficult to summarise the last 25 years that we have worked together… in these few minutes. Everybody in this room and many others not here have had a major role in the creation of what Digicel is today.”

He mentioned the founding directors and shareholders from 2000 — Leslie Buckley, Lucy Gaffney and Seamus Lynch — who he stated “did not flinch with their initial investment nor in the huge contribution they made to the business in every way”.

He said Buckley, who was absent, was “an immense pillar and influence over many years and was one of the architects of our strategy across the region”.

“Our first CEO, Seamus Lynch, also deserves a huge amount of credit for his role in creating the initial culture and operating zeal of our first operation here in Jamaica. He was outstanding. Harry Smith was our Jamaican marketing chief and knows the pulse of Jamaica. I would also like to thank Tony Chang for his guidance as a board member of our Jamaican business,” said O’Brien.

He said:

Seamus recruited the best and brightest Jamaican managers and was joined by a 30-strong ‘gang’ that came from ESAT Telecom in Ireland ,and nearly all of you have come back to Jamaica for tonight.

On the last count, I think there are over 80 former managers who have travelled tonight. Thank you for your huge contribution to the business. It’s brilliant to meet up with everybody…”

O’Brien added that “Seamus always described our staff as high jumpers, because every time we gave them a target, they cleared it and raised the bar again. But the bar tonight (Tuesday night) may be a liquid one!”

Apart from expressing his gratitude to the many current and former staff who have contributed to Digicel over the decades, the Irish businessman shared that “the opportunity to invest in this great country, Jamaica, came about when I sold ESAT and was unemployed in early 2000.

“I saw an ad in the London Financial Times that Jamaica was going to auction two new mobile phone licences. It was an intriguing opportunity. At the time, only three per cent of the (Jamaican) population had a mobile phone,” he recounted.

He said then Prime Minister Patterson and Minister Paulwell were the “architects of the telecoms liberalisation in 2000 in Jamaica”.

“I don’t think the then Minister Paulwell expected that he would raise close to US$100 million for the Jamaican exchequer for the two licences. We can only blame Frank O’Carroll (Chief of Staff, Digicel Group) for constantly raising his hand at the auction.”

O’Brien noted that “Jamaica’s inspired liberalisation policy” was then copied by nearly all countries in CARICOM and regionally. This, he said created a huge opportunity but had to be funded and taken on all in one go.

“So many of you here tonight played a major part in rolling out these operations in 15 countries very quickly,” he said.

The outgoing chairman told his audience that these successful licence applications were led by O’Carroll, along with Ken Mason, Lisa Lewis, Aidan Heavey, and many others.

“Ultimately, we ended up in 31 markets in the Caribbean and the Pacific. Frank also got us licences in Iran, North Korea and Libya, but we didn’t take them up,” he said.

O’Brien shared that “at one stage, we were launching a new market every three months. Our network rollout teams were led by Donal O’Shaughnessy, Stephen Curran, Rohan Pottinger, Mario Assad, Jean Marc Castera, and Krishna Phillipps, along with many more. In the middle of this mix, Kevin White and a great number of others worked on the commercial launches, helped all the way by Lucy Gaffney”.

He said:

Tonight is my opportunity to thank Prime Minister Holness and previous prime ministers for allowing us the opportunity to invest in Jamaica over the last 24 years. The encouragement you gave us to become a Jamaican multi-national with its global headquarters here in Kingston, was unwavering. I also want to recognise Minister Audley Shaw who persuaded me to invest in a new Group HQ in the downtown area of Kingston.

O’Brien said the Jamaican staff and management have played an immense role in building the business throughout the Caribbean, and also bringing their management talents to other markets.

In this regard, he said PB Scott and his late grandfather, Desmond Blades, as well as Pat Scott, have been long-term partners “together with our shareholders in the region, including Ralph ‘Bizzy’ Williams in Barbados, Kelly Glass in the Eastern Caribbean and Conor O’Dea in Cayman”.

“At the outset, we also got great support and encouragement from the late Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, Chris Blackwell and Neville Calliste. Adam Stewart is here tonight and is a remarkable force in modern Jamaica,” he added.

While Digicel has become one of the leading companies in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean, O’Brien noted that the Jamaican economy and Government’s finances have gone through a rapid transformation in fiscal terms.

“Both political parties and their leaders have had to take hard decisions. Incredibly, debt to GDP has fallen from 130% to less than 80%. No other country in the Caribbean has done this,” he said.