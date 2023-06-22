Digicel’s support for Special Olympics transforms lives Loop Jamaica

With a grand vision of creating a society where no one is left behind, Digicel has made substantial commitments to fostering inclusivity through its unwavering support of the Special Olympics national organisations across the region.

For years, Digicel has stood as a dedicated sponsor of the Special Olympics, recognising the transformative power of sports in transcending barriers and empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities. Their ongoing sponsorship has paved the way for countless special needs athletes to showcase their talents and dreams on the international stage.

This year, Digicel’s philanthropic arm, the Digicel Foundation, reaffirmed its unwavering commitment by donating a generous sum of US$40,000 (J$6.2 million) to support the Special Olympics Jamaica team at the prestigious Special Olympics World Games, now underway in Berlin, Germany. As the international spotlight shines on these exceptional athletes, the digital operator stands as a pillar of support, enabling them to realise their dreams and aspirations.

Digicel’s transformative impact is not confined to the realm of sports alone. Since its establishment in 2004, the Digicel Foundation has sponsored an array of projects dedicated to youth development, skills training, agriculture, and social enterprise.

They have been a driving force behind empowering people with intellectual disabilities, investing a staggering $US10.9 million in special needs initiatives in Jamaica.

The company championed a range of projects since the inception of the Foundation, including the distribution of 1413 tablets to individuals with special needs and the construction or renovation of 20 special needs schools.

To gain further insight into Digicel’s expansive activities and initiatives supporting the Special Olympics and beyond, we encourage you to watch the video featuring Charmaine Daniels, CEO of Digicel Foundation Jamaica. In this captivating interview, she sheds light on the myriad endeavors undertaken by Digicel, truly exemplifying their commitment to fostering inclusivity and empowerment.