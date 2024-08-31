Digital One, Provocativa to outpace rivals at a mile

United States-bred runners DIGITAL ONE and PROVOCATIVA should use speed to get away from rivals in divisions one and two, respectively, of Saturday’s Caymanas Park feature, the O & S Tack Room Trophy at a mile.

Both foreigners report for the overnight-allowance event off barn changes after their last outings. DIGITAL ONE was moved from Jason DaCosta to Gary Subratie. PROVOCATIVA now takes orders from owner-trainer Oral Hayden, who purchased the five-year-old mare by private treaty from champion owner Carlton Watson.

Oakridge Farms sent three-year-old DIGITAL ONE to join 2022 Jamaica Derby winner ATOMICA at Subratie’s barn after she was out-sped at five furlongs straight by fellow American and DaCosta stablemate, CHOCOMO.

Though losing her fourth attempt in overnight allowance since starting her two-year-old career with a hat-trick of wins late last season, DIGITAL ONE gets a manageable bunch at a trip she should dominate.

In her only attempt at the distance, DIGITAL ONE got into a speed duel with NEO STAR, a battle which played into the hands of fellow American EASY AS A. B. C. Finishing five and a quarter lengths behind EASY AS A. B. C., DIGITAL ONE clocked 1:40.3 for her third-place run after chasing NEO STAR for seven furlongs.

Being the controlling speed, DIGITAL ONE should be comfortable on the lead under title-chasing Raddesh Roman, who appears to also have division two at his mercy with PROVOCATIVA.

PROVOCATIVA galloped 1:16.3 out the mile chute two Saturdays past for his new connections, returning for a half-mile spin last Saturday, clocking 49.0 on the round, suggesting she is ready to roast OASIS JAK on the lead.

The divided O & S Tack Room Trophy will be run as the ninth and 10th races, respectively, on an 11-race card which gets under way at 11:30 am.