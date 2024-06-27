Digital strategist shares 10 AI technologies we rely on

Everybody has been talking about AI since ChatGPT hit the scene in November 2022. But AI has been around for a long time, and we interact with it every day.

Here’s a little AI 101 to understand what AI is and some everyday examples so the next time you encounter it, you can say, “but nuh AI dat?”

What is AI?

Artificial Intelligence, AI for short, is the umbrella category of technology that makes computers and machines smart enough to perform tasks that usually need human intelligence. This includes understanding speech, recognising faces, and making decisions. Machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and generative AI are all subsets of AI.

Everyday AI Examples:

Google Maps or Waze: AI analyses satellite images, sensors, your average speed, and accident reports to suggest the fastest route, predict arrival times, help you avoid traffic jams and speed traps, plus give you more precise directions than the person on the road saying, “just go straight, you can’t miss it.” Pre-approved loan or credit offers: AI checks and analyses your credit score, cash flows, background, and makes an offer faster than your auntie can spread news. Netflix recommendations: AI suggests the next movie or series to watch based on your viewing history, knowing you better than your best friend who doesn’t know that you binge-watched “Inventing Anna” last weekend.Spam filters: AI uses algorithms to analyse email patterns and detect characteristics of spam messages, such as keywords and suspicious senders. It learns from past data, including the emails you flag as junk or trash to identify and filter out junk mail, keeping your inbox clean and organised. It’s like a security guard who sizes you up properly before letting you in. Predictive text: WhatsApp and Gmail use AI to analyse the context of your messages and predict the next word or phrase you’re likely to type. This is done through machine learning models that have been trained on a lot of text data to understand language patterns and context. It’s like having a friend who knows exactly what you’re going to say next. It can’t quite predict patois yet, but that’s a future edition 😊Facial recognition: AI uses computer vision to analyse the unique features of your face to identify you. This technology is why the customs officer can greet you by name in certain countries, helps you to unlock your iPhone without a password, and why friends get automatically tagged in Facebook photos.Social media algorithms: AI curates content to show you based on your likes, views, shares, and follows, ensuring your TikTok and IG feeds keep the content you love coming. Plus, the filters that add bunny ears or smooth your skin use AI to detect and modify your face in real-time.Smart cars: AI systems process data from cameras and sensors around the car to detect obstacles and make real-time decisions to avoid accidents. Some of us remember looking over our shoulder to reverse, but thanks to AI, driving continues to get safer and safer.Alexa/Siri: AI allows these virtual assistants to understand and follow your instructions better than your kids. They use natural language processing to interpret your commands and perform tasks such as playing a song, making a phone call, or telling a joke. Robot vacuums: AI leverages sensors to navigate your home, avoid obstacles, and clean efficiently. These little robots clean and mop, and though they don’t know the corners like ‘old brooms’ , this is just the beginning.

AI has been our silent helper, making life a breeze and adding a bit of magic to our everyday tasks. So next time you encounter these technologies, you can confidently say, “but nuh AI dat?”

Stay tuned for more every day and business AI insights from Nadeen Matthews Blair.

Nadeen Matthews Blair is the CEO of Crescent Advisory Group, offering consulting, workforce development, and executive coaching to help companies implement business, AI, and digital strategies.

Recognised as a LinkedIn Top Voice for AI and Digital Strategy, she was named one of CIO Views’ 10 Most Influential Black Corporate Women to Watch in 2023 and one of the Top 25 Most Innovative Bankers in Latin America by FinTech Americas in 2017.

In addition to holding an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, She has completed certificates in Applied Generative AI for Digital Transformation from MIT and AI Consulting with CPD Accredited Provider – Monetized Marketing.

She has over 20 years of experience at leading organisations like National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited, McKinsey & Company, and JPMorgan Chase.

Follow and connect with her on LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/nadeenmatthews or email her at [email protected].