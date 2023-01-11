Digitised traffic ticketing system launches February 1 Loop Jamaica

The Government is set to launch a new end-to-end digitised ticketing system on February 1, the same day the new Road Traffic Act with its more punitive fines for traffic breaches goes into effect.

National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang made the announcement on Tuesday while delivering a statement in the House of Representatives.

Chang, who is also the deputy prime minister, noted that breach of the Road Traffic Act is the biggest cause of disorder on the country’s roadways.

“Indiscipline and disorder on our roadways is a clear and present threat to the lives of Jamaicans and one of the biggest challenges we face as a society. Road fatalities are one of the primary causes of death in the country…second only to the use of illegal firearms,” he stated.

“It is for this reason that the Ministry of National Security, under the direction of the prime minister and in collaboration with the Jamaica Constabulary Force and other stakeholders, set out to address this problem by introducing an effective traffic enforcement system,” he added.

Chang argued that in order to achieve true and lasting behaviour change among the motoring public, “for there to be good order on our roadways that will result in fewer road fatalities, there must be an effective system of enforcement to ensure deterrence”.

To this end, the Major Technology Transformation Branch of the ministry has led the process of transforming the Traffic Ticket Management System (TTMS) into an end-to-end digitised ticketing system.

Chang explained that this e-ticketing system is a fully integrated, modernised, Handheld Traffic Ticketing system that supports all the agencies that are involved in traffic enforcement.

“I am appealing to motorists to take note of this new system. Not only will it increase the efficiency of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement officers by ensuring that motorists who break the law receive, with immediacy, the prescribed consequence, but importantly, this e-ticketing system will nullify all speculations of corruption,” the security minister said.

He also implored all motorists with outstanding tickets to make arrangements to have them paid up by January 31.

“Take advantage of this window of opportunity that has been provided by the government and pay up your outstanding tickets. This is a reminder that the Ministry of Transport will expunge all demerit points accrued from February 1, 2018 to 31 January 2023. Again, pay your tickets now. There’s no hiding after that,” Chang implored.

He explained that the enhanced ticketing system guarantees that tickets and related information in the TTMS are accurate and readily available.

He said it will lead to significant improvements in public order and safety on the road, while providing a foundation for future use of the ticketing system in public order.

When a ticket is issued using the handheld device, the information is immediately available to all the relevant stakeholders. In addition to the print-out, the motorist will receive an electronic version of the ticket via email.

The ticket can be paid online via the tax administration’s portal and the process concluded quickly, conveniently and non-contentiously.

Said Chang: “The improved efficiency and accuracy afforded by this e-ticketing system will hold motorists accountable. They will have to comply with the law, pay up or deal with the consequences”.

The minister cited that the TTMS is more than 12 years old with various administrations failing to effectively implement the system over the years. He noted that there was no connectivity between the police stations and the courts for example, and the courts did not have the supporting infrastructure to adjudicate these matters effectively.

“This resulted in a significant back-log at the courts. The ministry recognised that for the system to be responsive to the provisions of the Road Traffic Act, 2018, the application needed to be enhanced and a new system acquired urgently.

“The enhanced system allows all stakeholders in the ecosystem to be alerted to the delinquency of motorists, however, the Government has now set in motion the process to acquire a new system,” he said.