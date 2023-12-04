Ding and Farm Up join forces for a sustainable future in Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Mobile top-up company Ding proudly announced its recent partnership with Farm Up, a revered nonprofit organisation committed to reducing food imports, increasing exports, and generating employment opportunities in Jamaica.

Farm Up’s pivotal work centres on diminishing Jamaica’s dependence on food imports while – job creation and empowering local communities. Their primary objective is to enable Jamaican residents to exercise their fundamental right to a dignified livelihood.

As part of Ding’s vision, the company actively seeks partnerships with entities dedicated to fostering the long-term growth and development of their primary markets. The alliance with Farm Up exemplifies Ding’s commitment to driving sustainable growth and economic stability in Jamaica.

By harnessing Ding’s support, Farm Up Jamaica will be able to support the Jamaican agriculture industry, marking a pivotal step towards achieving its long-term goals.

In addition to making an upfront investment, Ding will introduce an exclusive Farm Up promo code and tracking link, pledging to donate to Farm Up’s funds for every use of this code or link. For every use of this code or link, Ding will donate USD$5 to Farm Up’s funds. These contributions will be accumulated and presented at the end of each month, providing ongoing support for Farm Up’s initiatives.

“Ding and Farm Up Jamaica are united in their efforts to support communities in Jamaica. Through the funding from Ding we’ll be able to help rebuild Jamaica’s backbone, agriculture!” CEO and founder of Farm Up, Neil Curtis said. “We’re aligned on our mission of driving long-term impact. We look forward to creating micro-economies worldwide, which will have macro effects for the entire country. The funding from Ding will significantly aid our efforts in delivering, aligning with our mutual goal of driving enduring impact. Together, we aspire to create sustainable micro-economies that will ripple positively throughout the country.”