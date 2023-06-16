Ding Dong, Magnum ‘tek charge’ of Linstead with Top Performa Roadshow Loop Jamaica

Magnum Top Performa Roadshow kicks off today at 88 Kings Street in Linstead, St Catherine, starting at 6pm.

The organisers said in a release that those in and around the area are in for an evening of excitement as Magnum’s Ambassador Ding Dong will perform. There will also be a series of performances from 16 Top Performa contestants vying for the 2023 crown.

Magnum is enthusiastic about the series of roadshows.

“Patrons are in for a treat over the next few weeks. We are excited to engage with and bring the Magnum vibe to our consumers across the island. As you know, we are officially in Reggae Sumfest mode, so we want to generate as much positivity and excitement as we possibly can around this.” Regional Marketing Manager, Magnum Tonic Wine, Kamal Powell, said.

Known for its authenticity in dancehall, Magnum Tonic Wine is an avid supporter of unearthing the local talent that exists within the space. Therefore, this first stop in the roadshow, which will be hosted by Bishop Escobar, will also serve as a platform for the Magnum Top Performa competitors to showcase their talent to Jamaicans.

After the first stop, the roadshow will make its way to Romeich Entertainment in Kingston and Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, St James, on July 7 and 14, respectively.

“We just want to bring back that feeling of normalcy where everyone can come out with their friends and have a good time. We are overjoyed to be able to announce and execute this series of roadshows, and we look forward to a massive turnout for Reggae Sumfest this year. There is no better start to the summer season than Reggae Sumfest, so we are elated to be on board as the greatest reggae show on Earth returns,” added Powell.

Patrons are encouraged to come out early to take advantage of the performances and the surprises that Magnum has in store.The team is urging consumers to drink responsibly and to ‘Tek charge a yuh price this summer, buy a Magnum fi only $400’.