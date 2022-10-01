Ding Dong promises ‘pure excitement’ at birthday party Loop Jamaica

Dancing king Ding Dong promises an explosion of vibes and fun for his birthday ‘bash’ on Saturday, October 1, at the National Stadium car park in Kingston.

The ‘Bounce’ artiste took to Instagram to let his fans know, promising a night of fun, vibes and high energy.

“Well, you know me and you know we do it big – so it’s big vibes, big energy, pure excitement and fun. This is a call to all my fans, unno come out come celebrate with me on October 1st, it nah go normal. The ravers will be there and an exciting line-up of artistes. Unno can’t afford to miss it so just pull up!” the Magnum brand ambassador said.

The event, which is being presented by Magnum Tonic Wine and Romeich Entertainment, is expected to be a stellar celebration for the artiste’s big day.

Regional Marketing Manager for Magnum, Kamal Powell, says Ding Dong deserves the best.

“Ding Dong has been a big part of the Magnum family for years and we are grateful for what we have accomplished together as a team. He deserves the best, and so we are excited to participate in his celebrations and help him to have a great birthday when it comes,” he said.

The line-up of artistes for the event includes Moyan, Jashii, Marcy Chin, and Laalee. There will also be an appearance from Love and Hip Hop reality star, Safaree.

Presold tickets are $2000 for females and $3000 for males. At the gate, it is $3000 for females and $5000 for males.

Presold tickets can be purchased online here.