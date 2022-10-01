Ding Dong promises ‘pure excitement’ at birthday party Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Ding Dong promises ‘pure excitement’ at birthday party Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 10, Rise Messiah

Ding Dong promises ‘pure excitement’ at birthday party

Over 50 students receive scholarships from TIP Friendly Society

Manhunt for driver who struck down pedestrian in Trelawny and fled

Gallagher marks return to Palace with winner for Chelsea

Thanksgiving service for J’can brothers who drowned in USA

Trossard hat trick helps Brighton draw at Liverpool 3-3

Arsenal beat 10-man Tottenham 3-1 to stay atop EPL table

She’s My Destiny for I’msatisfied Trophy

NWA urges public to be vigilant on roads as rains continue

Saturday Oct 01

29?C
Entertainment
Loop Entertainment

49 minutes ago

Ding Dong (File photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Dancing king Ding Dong promises an explosion of vibes and fun for his birthday ‘bash’ on Saturday, October 1, at the National Stadium car park in Kingston.

The ‘Bounce’ artiste took to Instagram to let his fans know, promising a night of fun, vibes and high energy.

“Well, you know me and you know we do it big – so it’s big vibes, big energy, pure excitement and fun. This is a call to all my fans, unno come out come celebrate with me on October 1st, it nah go normal. The ravers will be there and an exciting line-up of artistes. Unno can’t afford to miss it so just pull up!” the Magnum brand ambassador said.

The event, which is being presented by Magnum Tonic Wine and Romeich Entertainment, is expected to be a stellar celebration for the artiste’s big day.

Regional Marketing Manager for Magnum, Kamal Powell, says Ding Dong deserves the best.

“Ding Dong has been a big part of the Magnum family for years and we are grateful for what we have accomplished together as a team. He deserves the best, and so we are excited to participate in his celebrations and help him to have a great birthday when it comes,” he said.

The line-up of artistes for the event includes Moyan, Jashii, Marcy Chin, and Laalee. There will also be an appearance from Love and Hip Hop reality star, Safaree.

Presold tickets are $2000 for females and $3000 for males. At the gate, it is $3000 for females and $5000 for males.

Presold tickets can be purchased online here.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 10, Rise Messiah

Entertainment

Ding Dong promises ‘pure excitement’ at birthday party

Our Endz

Over 50 students receive scholarships from TIP Friendly Society

More From

Jamaica News

Search on for 12-y-o girl who left for school and did not return

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Shantoya Nembhard of Old Harbour Road in St. Catherine, who has been missing since Thursday, September 29.
She is of dark complexion, slim build, and

See also

Sport

Veronica Campbell Brown welcomes baby boy

Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has welcomed her second child, Zane Lucas Brown, with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via Instagram on her b

Jamaica News

A plea for blood donations for former Senator Delano Franklyn

A plea has gone out for Jamaicans to donate blood for former People’s National Party (PNP) Senator, Delano Franklyn, who is hospitalised at The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), reportedl

Jamaica News

Schoolgirl killed in fight at Kingston Technical High identified

The schoolgirl killed during a fight with a peer at Kingston Technical High School on Hanover Street in the capital city on Thursday afternoon has been identified.
She is 16-year-old Michion Campbe

Jamaica News

Man’s body found inside barrel with throat slashed

The shirtless body of a man was found inside a barrel at a section of Hellshire main road in St catherine on Thursday afternoon.
The body, with the throat slashed, was reportedly discovered by a pa

Jamaica News

Student stabbed to death at Kingston Technical High

A student of Kingston Technical High School was stabbed to death, allegedly by another student, on Thursday afternoon on the school’s compound in the country’s capital city.
Information reaching Lo

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols