Dionne Warwick, Barrington Levy, more prep for Coveside Concerts ’25

Coveside Concerts, with the support of the Jamaica Tourist Board and FYC Water by FESCO, and a range of collaborators, has announced its 2025 concert season.

The 2025 season is a four-part series of three concerts: One Drop (on Saturday, February 22), Timeless (on Saturday March 29), and Steady Rock (on Saturday April 26) along with a food inclusive beach party dubbed Memories on the Beach (slated for Saturday May 31), at Plantation Cove, Priory, St Ann.

For every day of series, the Coveside Concerts crew has promised approximately three hours of fulsome entertainment from top-billed performers.

Kicking things off with ‘One Drop’ under the musical direction of Dean Fraser, Coveside Concerts presents its signature concert – a fitting exposition of Jamaica’s most popular music genre during Reggae Month. Barrington Levy and Luciano are set to take the stage.

Fun Fact:Barrington Levy and Luciano have been named the Rolling Stone 200 Greatest Singers of All Time.

Levy, who celebrates 5o years in the music industry in 2026, has been an enduring voice with a stellar catalogue. They are expected to appear with Gramps Morgan of Grammy winning legacy group Morgan Heritage, supported by Dance Xpressionz.

Timeless is headlined by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and five-time Grammy Award-winner Dionne Warwick, alongside Jamaica’s ‘first lady of Jazz’ Myrna Hague, the Queen of Reggae Marcia Griffiths, and musician Duane Stephenson.

Fun Fact: Known primarily as a jazz chanteuse, and popular for her concept and cabaret performances, Hague recorded Melody Life album in 1972 for Studio One.

Steady Rock will be held in honour of fans of the Lover’s Rock and Rocksteady genres. Etana, Glenn Washington, Leroy Sibbles and Cornell Campbell are expected to appear.

Fun Fact: Cornell Campbell, who is best known for his trademark falsetto voice, has had a career spanning several genres. During the Rocksteady era he was involved in the formation of three important harmony groups: the Sensations, the Uniques, and the Eternals. His solo career took off in 1968 when under Studio One he wrote and recorded what may be Jamaica's best two-sider ever: Stars on the A-side and Queen of The Minstrel on the flipside.

Coveside Concerts is a collaborative movement of cultural and technical practitioners in the creative industries with a mandate of safeguarding Jamaica’s rich heritage whilst inspiring emerging and trending artistes to aim for distinction.

Tickets are available at FESCO Service Stations and online at coveside.aitix.com. Gates open at 5 pm, and showtime is at 7 pm.