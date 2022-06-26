Disc jockey charged with murder, wounding women | Loop Jamaica

The St Catherine South police have charged 26-year-old Omar Manderson, a disc jockey of Carless Drive, Portmore in St Catherine, with the shooting death of a man and the injuring of two women on Oklahoma Lane in Gregory Park in the parish on Saturday, May 7.

The victim is 41-year-old Richard Bloomfield, otherwise called ‘Bylaw’, a mason of Christian Gardens, Gregory Park in the parish.

Reports from the police are that about 11:45 am on May 7, Bloomfield and the women were standing on the roadway when they were pounced upon by two men who opened gunfire at them.

All three persons were hit and later taken to hospital, where Bloomfield succumbed to his injuries and the women were admitted for treatment.

On Friday, June 17, Manderson was arrested in Gregory Park during the state of emergency (SOE) in St Catherine.

He was subsequently charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following a question-and- answer interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.