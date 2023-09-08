Disc jockey charged with rape in Clarendon Loop Jamaica

Disc jockey charged with rape in Clarendon
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Disc jockey charged with rape in Clarendon

Jamaica News
The Chapelton police in Clarendon have charged Tevin Douglas, a 27-year-old disc jockey from Lower Chapelton, in connection with a rape incident that occurred on Sunday, September 3.

According to the woman, while walking to a shop at about 12:45 pm, she encountered Douglas.

An altercation ensued between the two, during which he allegedly offered her money in exchange for sexual acts.

The woman reportedly refused the offer, leading to a physical struggle.

During the struggle, Douglas allegedly overpowered her, pushing her to the ground in the process. He then restrained and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The woman reported the incident to the police, and a team of law enforcers responded promptly and retrieved evidence from the scene of the incident.

On September 6, 2023, Douglas was taken into police custody, and was subsequently charged.

He is now awaiting a court appearance.

