Discover the secret to true wealth: It’s not just about money! Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Many people consider their net worth to be only the amount of money they have in their bank accounts or investments. However, having worked in finance for years, I have come to understand that true wealth is not just about the numbers on a balance sheet. Lasting net worth can only be achieved when you have a strong and healthy sense of self-worth.

Let’s analyse the concept of net worth. It’s not just about the monetary value, but it involves comprehending your value. It’s about acknowledging your abilities, talents, and life experiences that make you distinct. The amount of money you have doesn’t define your worth as an individual. Rather, it’s about recognising your innate value and utilising it as a basis to create the life you aspire to have.

As a woman in the finance sector, I’ve faced my fair share of challenges. But through perseverance and self-awareness, I’ve learned some valuable lessons along the way. 

Here are a few tips that have helped me carve my path to wealth:

Know your net worth: This isn’t just about your financial assets and liabilities. It’s about understanding your strengths, weaknesses, and what you bring to the table. Take stock of your skills, education, and experience. Recognise the value you provide in both your personal and professional life.Set clear financial goals: Once you know your net worth, it’s important to set them. What do you want to achieve? Whether buying a home, starting a business, or saving for retirement, having specific goals gives you something to work towards.Invest in yourself: Just like you would invest in stocks or real estate, it’s important to invest in yourself. This could mean furthering your education, developing new skills, or seeking out opportunities for personal growth. The more you invest in yourself, the greater your potential for future earnings and success.Surround yourself with the right people: They say that you’re the average of the five people you spend the most time with. Surround yourself with people who inspire, support, and push you to be your best self. Whether it’s mentors, colleagues, or friends, having a strong support network can make all the difference.Don’t be afraid to take risks: Building wealth involves taking calculated risks. Whether it’s starting a business, investing in the stock market, or pursuing a new career path, don’t let fear hold you back. Of course, it’s important to research and weigh the pros and cons, but sometimes a leap of faith can lead to great rewards.

Remember, true wealth isn’t just about the size of your bank account. It’s about living a fulfilling life that aligns with your values and aspirations. By knowing your net worth, setting clear goals, investing in yourself, surrounding yourself with the right people, and taking calculated risks, you can carve your path to lasting wealth and financial freedom.

Keisha Bailey is a financial expert who teaches people how to earn passive income, create wealth, and achieve financial freedom through investing. She works closely with investors to build highly profitable portfolios that help them build wealth faster. If you’re looking to learn how to level up your finances, you can get in touch with her at [email protected] 

