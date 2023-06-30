Discussions on for further development of cruise pier in Port Antonio Loop Jamaica

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has indicated that discussions are under way for further development of the Ken Wright Cruise Ship Pier in Port Antonio, Portland.

The pier experienced its busiest winter season with the arrival of 12 cruise ships carrying over 5,000 visitors, and on average 43 yachts arriving per month, including several mega yachts, last winter.

“We had a chance to look at the Ken Wright Pier, which has now been brought back into activity post-COVID. We’re very happy to note that they had a record arrival of vessels in the winter that added to the economic well-being of the people in the area.

“It’s a good signal that the activities at the pier are stepping up, and I want to commend the team at PAJ (Port Authority of Jamaica) and JAMVAC (Jamaica Vacations) who have been working to get the Port Antonio cruise industry back on track,” said Bartlett recently while speaking during a Destination Assurance tour of Portland.

The minister underscored that given the upward trend at the pier, his team at the ministry is thrilled about the future of cruise in the parish.

In keeping with this position, Bartlett hinted that plans are afoot to seriously incorporate Navy Island into Portland’s tourism product. However, he cautioned that additional details would become available at an opportune time.

Notwithstanding this, some residents who were in attendance at the public consultation meeting raised concerns about the pace at which cruise ships are returning to the Ken Wright Pier.

In addressing these concerns, Port Manager, Donna Samuda-Wilson, said, “Port Antonio only accommodates boutique vessels, which means that they can go to every other destination, making it very competitive to get them into Port Antonio. Our cruise season runs from October to March, so it’s not going to be all year round. Before COVID, we were not getting more than six vessels, and last winter we had 12. So, I think we’re doing very well.”

Bartlett suggested that with Port Antonio’s natural beauty and the development presently taking place, it will easily become a preferred port of call for cruise ships.

“The Government is channelling significant investments into transforming the eastern end of the island. That’s why the Destination Assurance Framework and Strategy (DAFS) is so important. We are preparing the public and stakeholders to all play their parts in bringing together a unique and profitable tourism experience for the people of Portland, as well as visitors,” added the tourism minister.