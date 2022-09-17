Disgusting and violent scenes rock Manning Cup match Loop Jamaica

Disgusting and violent scenes rock Manning Cup match
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Disgusting and violent scenes rock Manning Cup match

Saturday Sep 17

Disgusting and violent scenes at Manning Cup match

A Manning Cup football game between hosts Camperdown High and Papine High on Friday descended into mayhem as disgusting and violent clashes broke out on the field.

The match, being held at the Alpha Institute on South Camp Road, was interrupted in the 71st minute with players from both teams engaging in a brawl.

Following the ugly scene, three players from Camperdown High and two from Papine were red-carded.

Camperdown High players Dante Thompson, Shabani Rose, and Daquan Brown saw red while Nasharod Tyrell and Jahmel Johnson were the Papine High players dismissed from the game.

The game which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Demario Knight scored for the Camperdown in the 20th minute and substitute Jahbarie Goldson responded for Papine in the 84th minute.

Loop News videographer Marlon Reid was on hand to capture the mayhem.

