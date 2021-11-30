Disney Amyka becomes brand ambassador for Hawthorne Foundation | Loop Jamaica

Upcoming young singer/songwriter Disney Amyka has become a brand ambassador for Hawthorne Foundation, adding another chapter to the banner year that she is currently enjoying.

Disney Amyka, as a brand ambassador, will seek to help raise awareness of the positive and necessary work provided by the Hawthorne Foundation and the challenges that young people and adults with developmental disabilities and their families endure.

According to Disney Amyka, the partnership will enable her to use her growing popularity and success to give back, having been raised to believe that good fortune must be shared, with manager J Conrad Robinson guiding her to Hawthorne Foundation. He believes it is the right fit for Disney Amyka.

“There are so many things on this planet I would love to change and several causes that simply hit home with me. The Hawthorne Foundation is one of those causes. I live to inspire people and I’m happy to be able to support and become a part of a community that is doing amazing work with young people and adults with disabilities,” Disney Amyka said.

Robinson is a yearly contributor and support of Hawthorne Foundation Development Corporation, which develops fundraising programmes to help children and adults who have been diagnosed with disabilities like autism, serious behaviour disorders and developmental disabilities.

Disney Amyka released her debut single ‘Feel Good’ earlier this year. The single is fast becoming a reggae hit, getting good radio airplay on major stations in New York, Florida, Jamaica and the greater Caribbean.

The official music video for ‘Feel Good’ was recently released, which has endeared fans to the talented young artiste, who will be performing at this year’s Hawthorne Foundation Fundraising Gala.