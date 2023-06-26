Dispute over lottery scam money lands ‘Shooty Shooty’ behind bars Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Dispute over lottery scam money lands ‘Shooty Shooty’ behind bars Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Dispute over lottery scam money lands ‘Shooty Shooty’ behind bars

Benz driver and female on gun charges after late-night chase in Kgn

Stationery and Office Supplies expands into the Cayman Islands

Eight cameras installed at school of slain Danielle Rowe

Nissan X-Trail e-power seeks to transform driving experience

Crash on Washington Boulevard: Pedal cyclist hit by truck

Ja has export market access to more countries for Agri products

Tropical Storm Cindy dissipates

Seven shot, one fatally at party in Westmoreland

Spice, Dexta Daps, Skillibeng perform at 2023 BET Awards

Monday Jun 26

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A farmer known as ‘Shooty Shooty’ from Clark’s Town in Trelawny is in hot water following an incident in his community that reportedly stemmed from a dispute over lottery scam money.

Omar Jarrett, 42, of Spicy Hill, has been arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation following the incident on June 3.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 1:30pm on June 3 a bar owner was involved in a dispute with a man over lottery scam money.

Jarrett accompanied a man to the bar and allegedly forcefully removed a pot of gold gaming box installed there. It contained an undetermined sum of money, the police said.

An employee, who was present at the bar, reportedly protested against them removing the box, nd Jarrett allegedly threatened to box the employee in her face. According to the police report, at the time, he allegedly had a firearm in his waistband.

Jarrett and his accomplice then placed the gaming box, valued at $550,000, in a motor car and drove away.

The matter was reported to law enforcers, and Jarrett was apprehended and subsequently charged, the police said.

His court date is being finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Dispute over lottery scam money lands ‘Shooty Shooty’ behind bars

Jamaica News

Benz driver and female on gun charges after late-night chase in Kgn

Business

Stationery and Office Supplies expands into the Cayman Islands

More From

Sport

Briana Williams equals season-best time in New York

Briana Williams equalled her season-best time of 11.04 seconds to secure second place in the women’s 100m event at the USATF New York Grand Prix on Saturday.
Aleia Hobbs, the US indoor champion, c

Sport

See also

Thompson-Herah contemplated quitting amidst season of injuries

Double-double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed that she contemplated leaving track and field after enduring a series of injuries this season.
Thompson-Herah expressed these s

Entertainment

Spice, Dexta Daps, Skillibeng perform at 2023 BET Awards

Dancehall music was on display at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday, as the event celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends, and new talent during a perform

Sport

Chelsea confirm signing of Jamaican teenage striker Dujuan Richards

Chelsea Football Club has officially confirmed the acquisition of Dujuan Richards, an exceptional teenage striker from Jamaica.
This confirmation arrives four months after Craig Butler, the founder

Jamaica News

WATCH: Holness says he feels like giving up full salary due to ‘lies’

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed frustration at what he described as the “lies” being spread that he has accepted his massive salary increase under the compensation review, although he has

Jamaica News

20-y-o booked for woman’s murder in St Ann after ‘transaction dispute’

A 20-year-old landscaper has been charged with the murder of a woman whose partially nude body was found with a head wound in Moneague, St Ann earlier this month.
Ajarie Edwards, a resident of Fore

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols