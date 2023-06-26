Dispute over lottery scam money lands ‘Shooty Shooty’ behind bars Loop Jamaica

A farmer known as ‘Shooty Shooty’ from Clark’s Town in Trelawny is in hot water following an incident in his community that reportedly stemmed from a dispute over lottery scam money.

Omar Jarrett, 42, of Spicy Hill, has been arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation following the incident on June 3.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 1:30pm on June 3 a bar owner was involved in a dispute with a man over lottery scam money.

Jarrett accompanied a man to the bar and allegedly forcefully removed a pot of gold gaming box installed there. It contained an undetermined sum of money, the police said.

An employee, who was present at the bar, reportedly protested against them removing the box, nd Jarrett allegedly threatened to box the employee in her face. According to the police report, at the time, he allegedly had a firearm in his waistband.

Jarrett and his accomplice then placed the gaming box, valued at $550,000, in a motor car and drove away.

The matter was reported to law enforcers, and Jarrett was apprehended and subsequently charged, the police said.

His court date is being finalised.