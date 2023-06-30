Disturbing rape claim: Middle age woman under probe over 15-y-o boy Loop Jamaica

A woman who appeared to be in her 50s has drawn the attention of several social media users after she was captured in a video claiming that she was involved with a child.

The police say they have received a copy of the video and are also looking into the matter.

In a 30-second video circulating on social media, the woman was seen traveling on a bus and is heard telling a group of people close to her that she was involved with a 15-year-old boy.

The date of the incident and location where the incident took place is still not clear, police sources say they are doing their checks

Social media users have issued a call for local authorities to investigate the matter as the law states that statutory rape refers to sexual activity involving an adult and a child below the “age of consent.” Minors cannot legally consent to have sex with adults.

One social media user said he was disappointed that the video did not attract a lot more reactions.

The social media user said he felt that because it was a female being accused, the feedback was limited.

“If this was a man involved in this situation there would have been a greater reaction to the issue, the user claimed.