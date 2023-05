We are kicking things up a notch in this episode of DIY with Loop!

Simone Michelle tackles a project from scratch — a bistro table and stool — and we are loving the end result. Yes, we did say she made them from scratch!

Of course, she used material from our partners for this series, H&L Rapid True Value, and they included mop sticks.

Watch DIY with Loop for another idea for a Labour Day project. Be sure to check out the other episodes in the series.