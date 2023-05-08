DIY with Loop? Turn that old dresser into a coffee station! Loop Jamaica

Do you have an old dresser that you just can’t seem to figure out what to do with it?

Check out the second episode of DIY with Loop, in partnership with H&L Rapid True Value, as Simone Michelle shows you what’s possible. It could even be your project for Labour Day.

Watch as she transforms an old dresser into a chic coffee station, complete with leg installations for that extra pizzazz. And, all it took was wood, wood glue, nails, and nuff paint.

