DJ Envy Responds To Rick Ross Shading His Car Show

Rick Ross and DJ Envy are in a car show competition, and the men are taking every opportunity to insult each other as they make a case for who has the best show.

Rick Ross dissed Envy’s car show a week ago while on Drink Champs, and Envy is also taking his own digs at the Biggest Bawse’ in new posts shared to Instagram on Friday (May 19).

“This is not one of dem car shows where you come and if you win they give you the $50 plastic trophy and you go home. No, no, no, no, this is where you get the network really bossed up…the chains and the keys that I’m giving you, this is damn near six figures imma put,” Ross said while revealing that 7,000 persons were going to attend.

Ross also said he and Envy were never on the same level, but he had respect for the DJ.

While on Drink Champs last week, Rick Ross was asked about DJ Envy hosting his own car show around the same time as him. The latter’s show, called Love For The Streets, is set for May 28th at the AgriCenter in Memphis, Tennessee, and will feature cars from the Breakfast Club host and several rappers, including 50 Cent, Key Glock, Young Dolph, and others while Ross’s show takes place almost a week later.

Some fans have compared the two shows, and this seems to have caused some friction between the hip-hop figures; things became heated on Thursday and Friday.

In an Instagram post, Ross dissed Envy’s car show saying, “Since we on our car shows, DJ Envy you’ll never be on my level.”

He added. “For one you do car shows with rappers and my dead homies. So what you doing for Memphis that is for Dolph and I believe Dolph’s legacy should live on but make sure every penny you make you donate to Dolph’s family.”

Rozay also made a case for why his car show was better than DJ Envy’s own.

“Envy, don’t nobody build cars to come to your car show, Don’t nobody drive from out of state to come to your car show, Envy, the beige rage. But make sure dem people got everything they need and Memphis y’all better hold Envy to it…Everywhere you go you rent,” he said.

Ross’ post seems to be a response to DJ Envy, who mocked him after his permit was denied.

While on the Breakfast Show on Thursday, Envy appeared to smirk while reporting the news that the Fayetteville County officials denied the permit because residents complained about the noise, traffic congestion, and other problems the show caused as it was held at the rapper’s estate.

Rick Ross also had an optimistic position as he updated fans that the show will get off the ground on June 3.

“Breaking news, the Rick Ross Car Show June 3 goes on,” Ross said on a video update. Adding that it’s a private event on his Promise Land Estate in Fayetteville, Georgia.

On Friday, DJ Envy responded to Rick Ross, who dissed him for having to rent venues which is why he is charging patrons $15. The Breakfast Club co-host also shared a screenshot of an article from 2019 claiming that Rick Ross was renting out his mansion after a $1 million tax lien was placed on the property.

“I can’t make this stuff up. This is called @airbnb,” Envy said.

Rick Ross, who also referred to Envy as “beige boy,” disputed that he never rented his property as an Airbnb.

“We just having a good time, beige boy. Don’t take it personal. I told you you wasn’t on my level and I don’t want to humiliate you…you got sponsors doing that sh*t for you, you gotta clock out by 4 o clock, you renting them places,” he said in a video.