DJ Khaled returns to Jamaica for ‘spiritual vibes’ | Loop Jamaica

Hollywood Walk of Fame star DJ Khaled is back in Jamaica.

No stranger to the Rock, the American DJ and record producer, while boarding a plane in footage shared to his Instagram page a day ago, announced that he was on his way to shoot the cover for his next album. Hours later, he shared other Instagram posts in which he made it clear that he is in Jamaica.

Destination Jamaica does it again for The We the Best boss, as he had also spent some time on the island ahead of the release of his last album, ‘Khaled Khaled’, on which Jamaican legends Buju Banton, Capleton, Barrington Levy, and Bounty Killer were featured on the song ‘Where I Come From’.

From him enjoying breakfast with his family and footage of the property at which he is staying, to playing football and being in studio with Buju Banton, DJ Khaled showcases the beauty of the island to his 29.5 million followers, dubbing it the “holy ground” in one of his posts.

He also declared “love and blessings to the beautiful people of Jamaica”.

Sharing in one of his Instagram posts that he is getting close to finishing his album, DJ Khaled said he can now focus on the visuals and videos for it.

“It’s always so important to me for spiritual vibes for me to be in Jamaica. My music I give to the world is music that the world can resonate but always give your soul a satisfaction vibe!” the We the Best producer said in the post shared on Saturday.

Over the last few months DJ Khaled has been working on his album, sharing snippets of himself in the studio with different artistes, including Drake and Jamaica’s own Skillibeng. DJ Khaled has repeatedly promised something very special with his upcoming album.

Welcome back to the Rock, DJ Khaled!