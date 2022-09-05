DJ Khaled’s “God Did” Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Ahead Of Bad Bunny

DJ Khaled has done it again! His latest work, GOD DID, was able to narrowly beat out Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti album to claim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 this week.

The album, as per DJ Khaled style, was packed with features, and it brought in 107,500 total album-equivalent units in its opening week. That was enough to beat Bad Bunny, who raked in 105,800 total album-equivalent units. Un Verano Sin Ti previously held the No. 1 spot for the last nine consecutive weeks.

The No.1 ranking for Khaled was confirmed by Billboard. Khaled took to Instagram to share the news with his more than 300 million followers. He also celebrated with his son Aalam.

“All Praise to the Most High! All Glory to GOD! GOD DID #1 @billboard album in the country! THIS GOD DID !!!!!!! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation FAN LUV DID !!!!!!!!! THANK U !!!!!! @billboard #1!” he posted.

According to the breakdown for GOD DID, the total was comprised of 96,000 SEA units (equaling 129.82 million on-demand official streams), 9,500 pure album sales, and 2,000 TEA units. The project featured an astounding 31 artists, including renowned rappers like Drake, Eminem, Future, and Jay-Z.

The project also features a star-studded Jamaican production that combines the talents of Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Sizzla. That track is called “These Streets Know My Name.”

This is DJ Khaled’s 10th Top 10-charting album and fourth to hit No. 1.

TWICE’s debut album Between 1&2 came in at No. 3 while Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers once again burst into the Top 5 with 54,000. Kendrick claimed the No. 4 Spot.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).