Djokovic into Wimbledon semifinals with 5-set comeback win | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Djokovic into Wimbledon semifinals with 5-set comeback win

53 minutes ago

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns to Italy’s Jannik Sinner in a men’s singles quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant).

Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic recovered from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and advance to the Wimbledon semifinals.

The top-seeded Serb extended his winning streak at the All England Club to 26 matches.

The six-time Wimbledon champion improved to 10-1 in five-set matches at the All England Club, with the loss coming in 2006.

Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, will next face either unseeded David Goffin or ninth-seeded Cameron Norrie for a spot in Sunday’s final.

Djokovic’s most-recent loss at Wimbledon was five years ago when he retired because of an elbow injury.

The win was Djokovic’s 84th at Wimbledon and ties him with Jimmy Connors for second-most men’s singles match wins at the All England Club, trailing only Roger Federer.

