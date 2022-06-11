Do you know her? Elderly woman found wandering in Tivoli Gardens | Loop Jamaica

The police are appealing to the public for help to reunite an elderly woman with her family after she was found wandering in Tivoli Gardens, Kingston 14, on Saturday.

The woman who gave her name as Myrtle May Wilson.

She was however unable to give an address or any other information and she was taken to the Denham Town police station.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to identify her or her family is being asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441or the Police 119 number.