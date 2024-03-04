Doctor empowers Rusea’s High students at Jamaica Day celebrations Loop Jamaica

Dr Matthew O’Connor, a medical practitioner based in Hanover, recently honoured students of Rusea’s High School in the parish as part of their Jamaica Day festivities.

O’Connor, originally from neighbouring St James, enthusiastically accepted the school’s invitation to join in their Jamaica Day 2024 celebration, which was observed across the island with the theme, ‘Celebrating Jamaica: Authentic and Unique… A Fi Wi TREND A Dweet’.

As the proprietor of Orange Bay Health in the parish, Dr O’Connor engaged the students by inviting them to compose essays centred around the theme. He rewarded the top students from both upper and lower schools with a prize of $50,000 each.

Nisi Brown, copped top prize in the grade seven – nine category, while Roneika Robinson was named winner of the grade 10-13 group. Each participant was presented with a prize for their efforts.

During his address, he reminded the students of the inherent greatness within every Jamaican, citing achievements in music, athletics, and various professions on the international stage.

“Remember, you are from the country that boasts the world’s most renowned musicians, the fastest man and woman, and outstanding professionals like doctors, teachers, and nurses,” Dr O’Connor encouraged the students, “As a Jamaican, you are already destined for greatness.”

While initially invited to participate in the Jamaica Day celebrations, Dr. O’Connor felt a deep connection to the students, many of whom have connections to his medical practice through relatives and neighbours. He emphasized that the essay competition aimed to positively engage youth in Hanover, who often confront challenges related to crime, violence, and lottery scamming.

Expressing his plans to expand such initiatives, Dr O’Connor revealed his intention to extend essay competitions to more primary and high schools in Hanover, inviting all schools from the parish to participate next year.

Jamaica Day serves as a platform for schools and communities to unite and showcase the diversity and uniqueness that define Jamaican culture. Instituted in 2011 by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, Jamaica Day is annually celebrated on the last Friday of February, unless circumstances dictate otherwise.