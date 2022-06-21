Doctor on board? T&T minister steps in as baby has medical emergency | Loop Jamaica

Doctor on board? T&T minister steps in as baby has medical emergency | Loop Jamaica
Dr Amery Browne sits in the cockpit of his flight to Amersterdam en route to CHOGM in Rwanda after a baby suffered a medical emergency.

Dr Amery Browne serves as Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, but he had to revert to his medical training after a baby suffered a medical emergency on his flight recently.

Dr Browne was with the T&T delegation to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) on a KLM flight Monday when a sick baby needed assistance.

The plane’s captain made an announcement requesting help from a doctor on the flight, but it turned out that Dr Browne was the only one.

Not missing a beat, Dr Browne volunteered and recalled his medical expertise to lend a hand to the baby and his mom.

“The airline had a well-stocked medical kit, and we were able to manage the situation successfully. I implemented a program of half-hourly checks on the baby during the transatlantic flight, with reporting via the cockpit radio to a KLM specialist in Schiphol Airport,” Dr Browne said on Facebook.

Dr Browne said that as of the time of his post, the baby and his mother were safely in Amsterdam while he and the delegation continued on to the CHOGM in Rwanda.

